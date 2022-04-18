Govt declares JeM commander Nengroo as designated terrorist

The Centre believes that Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo alias Nengroo is involved in terrorism and is to be notified as a terrorist under the UAPA, the notification said. With the declaration of Nengroo as a terrorist, the law-enforcement agencies can now attach his properties, besides booking any person associated with him.

Nengroo is the 36th individual to have been declared as a designated terrorist by the Centre. "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely:- In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 35 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:- '36. Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo @Nengroo @Ashaq Hussain Nengroo @Ashaq Moulvi'," the notification said.

Nengroo was also instrumental in helping JeM chief Moulana Masood Azhar's nephew Idrees infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via the Samba border. His activities clearly point towards his proximity with the JeM chief. His effort to take his family along with him manifests that he has no plans of returning and his aim is to continue inflicting violence on the hapless civilians of Jammu and Kashmir to keep the terror-running factory up and running, an official said. On April 8, the government had designated Hafiz Talha Saeed, a key leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the son of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as a terrorist. Three days later, on April 11, Pakistani national Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, who was involved in a terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama in 2019, was designated as a terrorist.