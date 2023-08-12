Govt dedicated to inclusive development: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was dedicated to inclusive development.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the valedictory session of Samagra Awaas-Convergence under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) at Srinagar, the LG said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are dedicated to inclusive development and reaching the last mile.”

He also released the installments worth Rs 150 crore to the PMAY-Gramin beneficiaries.

Sinha shared the reforms introduced by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to improve the quality of life of the people of J&K.

“My prime objective is to liberate marginalised sections of society from clutches of under-development and to ensure that every family enjoys benefits of peace and prosperity. With land to landless, we have made a commitment to ensure livelihood and build a brighter future for them,” he said.