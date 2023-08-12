Govt dedicated to inclusive development: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was dedicated to inclusive development.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the valedictory session of Samagra Awaas-Convergence under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) at Srinagar, the LG said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are dedicated to inclusive development and reaching the last mile.”
He also released the installments worth Rs 150 crore to the PMAY-Gramin beneficiaries.
Sinha shared the reforms introduced by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to improve the quality of life of the people of J&K.
“My prime objective is to liberate marginalised sections of society from clutches of under-development and to ensure that every family enjoys benefits of peace and prosperity. With land to landless, we have made a commitment to ensure livelihood and build a brighter future for them,” he said.
Highlighting the progress registered under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the LG said that all 3.39 lakh eligible houses out of 3.42 lakh sanctioned to J&K under PMAY-G were approved.
“Of these 1.74 lakh houses were handed over to the beneficiaries. The construction work of the remaining houses will be completed by this financial year,” he said. “We are determined to provide a roof over the heads of poor families and saturate benefits provided in convergence with schemes for better and decent living. We want to empower the last person in the queue and to make our villages self-sufficient to achieve the goal of Aatma-Nirbhar J&K.”
The LG congratulated the PRI members, all stakeholder departments, and the people of Kathua, Budgam, Kulgam and Ramban districts for achieving ODF plus and 100 percent model district status.
“Due to the collective efforts of all, J&K has emerged as a top performer in model village coverage,” he said.
Sinha called upon the people of J&K and sought their active participation in Independence Day events.
He felicitated the best performing blocks under PMAY-G and the districts with maximum convergence.
The LG also handed over installment cheques to beneficiaries under PMAY-G.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Union Secretary Rural Development, Shailesh Kumar Singh; Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development, Mandeep Kaur; DDG Rural Housing, Rural Development Ministry, Gaya Prasa; and senior officers attended the valedictory session.
DDC chairpersons and PRI members were also present.