Govt delegates powers of GMC Principals to Administrators, other officials

The fresh order comes nearly 20 days after the J & K Government framed a draft proposal of allocating powers that the GMC Srinagar and Jammu principals held to the three bureaucrats appointed by the Government.

The order issued on Wednesday states that the posts of Administrator, Personal Officer and Administrative Officer have been existing in the medical colleges.

“The purpose of these positions is to assist the principals of these medical colleges, who are executive heads of the institution, so as to relieve them of day-to-day routine administrative matters.”

The order justifies the redistribution of powers stating that the Principals of medical colleges provide academic leadership and facilitate research and that their role would be disrupted if they have to deal with routine administrative matters and personal matters of employees.