Govt deploys visiting B2V officers as Prabhari Officers

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday directed that the officers deployed as “Visiting Officers” for B2V4 programme would be the “Prabhari Officers” for the concerned Panchayats for the next one year and will focus on “101 deliverables of various departments inter-alia twelve priority areas”.

They have been mandated to make quarterly physical follow up visits to the Panchayats (allotted to them) besides monthly virtual participation on the first Monday of every month. The first follow up visit will be during the period from December 1 to 15, 2022.

“It is hereby ordered that officers deployed as Visiting Officers for the 4th phase of Back to Village Programme by the General Administration Department in terms of Government Order No. 1281-JK(GAD) of 2022, dated October 22, 2022, or by the Deputy Commissioners across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, shall be the Prabhari Officer(s) for the concerned Panchayat(s) for the next one year or till decided otherwise,” read GAD order.

They have been directed to guide and mentor the Panchayat(s), support and monitor all the developmental activities and remove bottlenecks, if any, in the developmental process. A list of 25 activities to be performed and special areas to be monitored and addressed by the Panchayat Prabharis has also been chalked out.