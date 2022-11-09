Govt deploys visiting B2V officers as Prabhari Officers

Jammu: J&K government on Wednesday directed that the officers deployed as “Visiting Officers” for B2V4 programme would be the “Prabhari Officers” for the concerned Panchayats for the next one year and will focus on “101 deliverables of various departments inter-alia twelve priority areas”.
They have been mandated to make quarterly physical follow up visits to the Panchayats (allotted to them) besides monthly virtual participation on the first Monday of every month. The first follow up visit will be during the period from December 1 to 15, 2022.
“It is hereby ordered that officers deployed as Visiting Officers for the 4th phase of Back to Village Programme by the General Administration Department in terms of Government Order No. 1281-JK(GAD) of 2022, dated October 22, 2022, or by the Deputy Commissioners across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, shall be the Prabhari Officer(s) for the concerned Panchayat(s) for the next one year or till decided otherwise,” read GAD order.
They have been directed to guide and mentor the Panchayat(s), support and monitor all the developmental activities and remove bottlenecks, if any, in the developmental process. A list of 25 activities to be performed and special areas to be monitored and addressed by the Panchayat Prabharis has also been chalked out.
Prabhari Officers will also ensure resolution of legitimate grievances or demands, and follow up on the twelve specific deliverables of the Back to Village Programme.
These specified deliverables identified as priority areas included Swachh Gram Programme saturation; dissemination of information regarding Jan Bhagidari; issuance of Land Passbooks; 100 percent saturation of Golden Cards; completion of pending inheritance mutations by the concerned Revenue officers; distribution of e-Shram Cards to all eligible beneficiaries and 100 percent Aadhar seeding or penetration.
Rejuvenating self-employment across all Panchayats by facilitating interaction of eligible youth with concerned agencies or marketing awareness programmes, banks and other agencies or line departments; progress of Jal Jeevan Mission; Panchayat Paani Samitis; formation or activation of Panchayat Youth Clubs and progress achieved under Mission Amrit Sarovar too included in the priority areas (12 specified deliverables).
“The Prabhari Officers will lay special focus on 101 deliverables of various departments inter-alia priority areas. They will maintain a continuous liaison with the people of the Panchayat and facilitate appropriate communication between the Panchayat and local administration or line departments, ensuring redressal of grievances or issues locally,” GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla directed.
“Any non-responsiveness or non-cooperation by the representatives of line departments shall be reported to the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate or District Magistrate for appropriate action,” he cautioned.
The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be the nodal department for coordinating the exercise, and will devise an objective format or mechanism for monitoring the progress of the deliverables.