Govt deptts asked to follow ‘principles of financial propriety’

As per GeM rules, online payments have to be made within 10 days of the issue of consignee receipt-cum acceptance certificate.

GeM is an online platform for public procurement for government buyers.

Rule 149 of the General Financial Rules (GFR)-2017 makes it mandatory for the government departments to purchase goods and services through GeM only, if these are available there (on GeM).

Rules make it mandatory for a government buyer to generate “GeM Availability Report and Past Transaction Summary (GeMAR&PTS) with a unique ID on GeM portal for procurement outside GeM.”