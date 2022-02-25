Govt deptts asked to follow ‘principles of financial propriety’

Jammu: All J&K government departments have been asked to strictly “adhere to the principles of financial propriety” while procuring goods through GeM (Government e-Marketplace).
Taking exception to the violation of GeM rules by various administrative departments, the Finance Department has also noted that in majority of the cases although the “payments have been released off-line, the same have not been updated on the GeM portal.”
As per GeM rules, online payments have to be made within 10 days of the issue of consignee receipt-cum acceptance certificate.
GeM is an online platform for public procurement for government buyers.
Rule 149 of the General Financial Rules (GFR)-2017 makes it mandatory for the government departments to purchase goods and services through GeM only, if these are available there (on GeM).
Rules make it mandatory for a government buyer to generate “GeM Availability Report and Past Transaction Summary (GeMAR&PTS) with a unique ID on GeM portal for procurement outside GeM.”
GeMAR&PTS will be a pre-requisite for arriving at a decision by the competent authority of required goods and services by floating a bid outside GeM.
As per rules, in case, it is not possible to extract GeMAR&PTS report due to urgency and non-functioning of GeM at that time or due to non-availability of internet connection, screenshots in such cases will be placed in the procurement file along with details of reason or circumstances.
The payment for purchase of goods and services will be released by the treasuries only on the production of GeMAR&PTS report or screenshot by the departments.
Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo has directed that in case some items are at higher rates than market rates, the departments, while procuring through Government e-Marketplace (GeM), should avoid buying from single vendor.
As per the instructions, the departments will also “not split the requirements which are against the principles of financial propriety.” In this connection, he has also asked all Administrative Secretaries to direct their subordinate officers “to follow the instructions assiduously and meticulously for increasing efficiency in public expenditure.”
In a reiteration of his earlier instructions, Dulloo has maintained that the number of vendors on GeM is large enough for discovery of competitive price.
“Specifications shall be laid down to meet functional requirement without being restrictive as per CVC guidelines. Generally the items are available at GeM at the rates lesser than the market rates. However if the rates at GeM are higher, the same shall be brought to the notice of the GeM authorities and Finance Department,” Dulloo has directed.
He has instructed that the procurement authorities will certify the reasonability of the rates and it will be ascertained by using the Business Analytics (BA) tools available on GeM including the last purchase price on GeM, departments’ own last purchase price, market price etc. In order to ensure that the rates are competitive and reasonable, the departments have been asked to use option of “bidding, reverse auction provided on the GeM.”
Dulloo has directed that in order to give boost to the local manufacturers, local filters will be procured up to Rs 5 lakh from Government e-Marketplace. “For purchases above Rs 5 lakh, Additional Terms and Conditions (ATC) clause will be invoked by the departments for restricting procurement within a geographical limit, through the process of bidding on GeM, in appropriate cases,” he has ordered.