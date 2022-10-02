Govt determined to build J&K of Mahatma’s dreams: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was determined to build the J&K of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams empowering every section of the society without discrimination.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the finale of month-long celebrations held in schools across Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi organised by the Department of School Education, the LG said, “When the country was in a state of gloom in 1947, Pujya Bapuji saw a ray of hope in Kashmir.”

Paying floral tributes to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “Violence has no place in a civilised society. Truth and non-violence were the true powerful instruments of Bapu. I urge people to imbibe the timeless teachings of Bapu and contribute to nation-building. Misguided youth should shun the path of violence and join the mainstream.”

The LG said that Gandhi had shown the way to change the world and this change had to start with every individual.

“Let us ensure that Gandhiji’s thoughts and wisdom of one nation, one people enriches our diversity and strengthens our plural culture. We must follow his ideals to achieve the dream of Gram Swaraj and modern education rooted in our ancient values,” he said. “It should be the responsibility of the citizens to strive to translate Bapu's ideals into action to create a society which is progressive, prosperous and contributes to building a strong Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.”

Noting that Gandhi does not belong to any religion, the LG said that all those who were politicising Gandhiji’s favourite prayers need to understand that his ideals belong to the entire humanity.