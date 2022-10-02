Govt determined to build J&K of Mahatma’s dreams: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was determined to build the J&K of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams empowering every section of the society without discrimination.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the finale of month-long celebrations held in schools across Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi organised by the Department of School Education, the LG said, “When the country was in a state of gloom in 1947, Pujya Bapuji saw a ray of hope in Kashmir.”
Paying floral tributes to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “Violence has no place in a civilised society. Truth and non-violence were the true powerful instruments of Bapu. I urge people to imbibe the timeless teachings of Bapu and contribute to nation-building. Misguided youth should shun the path of violence and join the mainstream.”
The LG said that Gandhi had shown the way to change the world and this change had to start with every individual.
“Let us ensure that Gandhiji’s thoughts and wisdom of one nation, one people enriches our diversity and strengthens our plural culture. We must follow his ideals to achieve the dream of Gram Swaraj and modern education rooted in our ancient values,” he said. “It should be the responsibility of the citizens to strive to translate Bapu's ideals into action to create a society which is progressive, prosperous and contributes to building a strong Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.”
Noting that Gandhi does not belong to any religion, the LG said that all those who were politicising Gandhiji’s favourite prayers need to understand that his ideals belong to the entire humanity.
“The country under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ and spreading the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti’ to the world,” he said. “Following the ideals of Bapu, we are strengthening three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions to make the villages Aatm-Nirbhar. Far-flung areas are witnessing unprecedented development.”
The LG said that education was another important aspect on which the government was working with dedication and commitment.
“We are encouraging vocational training and developing schools as model education centers. Our focus is on nurturing scientific temper and curiosity among the children,” he said. “J&K is making unparalleled progress in all sectors. The rights bestowed by the constitution have been extended to the deprived class and tribal community. We have made progress in the direction of empowering farmers, youth, and women.”
Later, the LG felicitated the students and educational institutions that excelled in different activities and competitions including essay writing, speech competition, and quiz competitions during the month-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. He also released eminent scientist Prof Gautam Desiraju’s book ‘Bharat: India 2.0’ and appreciated the author for shedding light on the constitution and the civilisational vision of India.
The LG also remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar lauded the efforts of the students and the teachers of the School Education and Higher Education Departments for the successful conduct of the month-long celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti.
The Shanti Yatra which was started from Anantnag and Jammu on September 7 as part of the celebrations also culminated at the SKICC on Sunday.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that Gandhi was a living ideology of truth and non-violence and inspired the goal of making J&K 2.0 which would have no place for fear, corruption, drug abuse, and violence of any kind.
Noted Gandhian and Chairperson Swaraj Peeth Trust Rajiv Vora spoke on the movements led by Gandhi against the evils of society.
Eminent scientist and author Prof Gautam R Desiraju gave an overview of the theme and content of his book and enlisted steps for making India a more prosperous and global power.
NAAC grading awards were presented to the colleges from across J&K besides Swachh Vidyalaya Awards were conferred to the best performing schools.
A documentary on the month-long celebrations of 153rd Gandhi Jayanti in educational institutions of J&K was also showcased on the occasion.
Padam Shri S P Varma; Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal; Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Alok Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar were also present on the occasion.