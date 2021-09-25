Govt determined to establish efficient transport system: LG

The Lt Governor, according to an official statement, observed that many rules have been simplified to provide paperless, cashless, faceless facilities to the people. It will address the concerns of thousands of citizens and contactless services can be availed without going to RTO. The various services of MVD made online and simplified include contactless application for Learners’ license, hassle-free quick registration process at dealer level, no inspection of newly built vehicles at RTO, besides others.

While flagging off the new fleet of buses, the Lt Governor said that it would provide better transport facilities to residents in far-flung areas and connect them to major towns of the UT and other states.

The new addition of trucks in the fleet of JKRTC will ensure timely transportation of food grains and other essential commodities to common man, he added.

Underscoring that full utilization of opportunities for economic growth is possible only with a robust transportation system, the Lt Governor said that the decision of augmenting the existing fleet of JKRTC with 226 new buses and 277 trucks was taken last year with an aim to connect the people of different regions in J&K and provide better transportation facilities to the traders and business owners. Listing four main forces behind the promotion of local businesses in J&K viz raw material, workforce, capital, and market, the Lt Governor said that the transporters provide a connection between these four.