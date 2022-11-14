Govt determined to revive, revitalise defunct cooperatives: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was determined to revive and revitalise the defunct cooperatives.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 69th All India Cooperative Week celebrations across J&K during a function at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, the LG commended the significant role being played by all stakeholders associated with the cooperative movement in building a strong ecosystem for the growth of the cooperative sector in J&K.

He said that the Jan-Andolan for promotion of social enterprises, its values, and principles to establish equality, equity, and solidarity were pivotal for bringing socio-economic development for inclusive growth in rural J&K.

The LG said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the cooperatives were being transformed into an effective economic instrument for ensuring growth in sectors like agriculture, handicraft, sugar, dairy, textiles, fisheries, storage, food processing and upliftment of small and marginal farmers.