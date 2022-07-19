Govt determined to translate benefit of growth into farmers’ financial security, says LG Sinha

Noting that the allied activities contribute more than 15% in total farm income, the Lt Governor said that the Dairy, Livestock, Poultry & Fisheries can become engines of high growth, and emphasized the need to make massive efforts for creating awareness amongst the farmers to tap its tremendous potential and benefit from several schemes of the centre and UT.

In the last two years, we have come out with a viable strategy to achieve the historic task of ensuring higher incomes to our farmers. We have overcome several hurdles to sustain a higher rate of agriculture & allied sectors growth and made it more equitable and inclusive, said the Lt Governor.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are working relentlessly for the welfare of the farmers, especially extending handholding to Small and Marginal Farmers. A large population which was deprived of progress and prosperity for decades is now getting equal opportunities and equal rights, the Lt Governor added.