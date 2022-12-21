Govt developing infrastructure for seamless winter connectivity to tourist resorts: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was giving utmost priority to infrastructure development in J&K and various steps were being taken for timely completion of ongoing projects.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and LG Sinha held a review of the ongoing National Highways projects in J&K , the LG said, “The priority of a self-reliant J&K is modern infrastructure and modern connectivity. Our prime objective is to create facilities for people to ensure sustained economic growth and social upliftment.”
The spokesman said that after a detailed discussion, the meeting finalised the design for the upcoming Inter Modal Station, Katra.
He said that it would improve the travelling experience of the yatris visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and provide better infrastructure and mobility to the citizens.
The spokesman said that the meeting also reviewed the ongoing National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) projects in J&K and steps had been taken to resolve various issues related to the projects.
He said that keeping in view the tourist influx at prominent tourist places like Sonamarg during the winter season, and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to the locals, the meeting deliberated upon the measures to keep Sonamarg open for the public in winters.
The spokesman said that giving special impetus to surveillance and monitoring of vehicular movement, NHAI and NHIDCL would install CCTV cameras on its highways.
He said that NHIDCL's works related to Shri Amarnathji Yatra were also reviewed and directions were passed for the completion of the ongoing works to ensure smooth and hassle-free yatra.
Union Minister of State Gen (Retd) V K Singh and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh were also present in the meeting.