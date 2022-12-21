Govt developing infrastructure for seamless winter connectivity to tourist resorts: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was giving utmost priority to infrastructure development in J&K and various steps were being taken for timely completion of ongoing projects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and LG Sinha held a review of the ongoing National Highways projects in J&K , the LG said, “The priority of a self-reliant J&K is modern infrastructure and modern connectivity. Our prime objective is to create facilities for people to ensure sustained economic growth and social upliftment.”

The spokesman said that after a detailed discussion, the meeting finalised the design for the upcoming Inter Modal Station, Katra.