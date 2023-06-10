Govt duty bound to preserve, protect evacuee properties in J&K: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that the Custodian Department is duty bound to preserve, protect, and utilise better evacuee properties and cannot act “arbitrarily” regarding the properties in Jammu and Kashmir.

“(Custodian) department is a statutory authority created under and in terms of (J&K State Evacuees’ (Administration of Property) Act 2006 (1949 AD) and is, therefore, duty bound to preserve, protect and better utilise evacuee properties. It cannot act arbitrarily and deal with properties of evacuee as being owner thereof with rights of alienation,” a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul said.

Underscoring that the evacuee property right from coming into being of the act is under the custody of the department, the court said: “(It) is a government department as provided under and in terms of provisions of Article 12 of the Constitution and as a result of which, any property being maintained and controlled by it since the year 1949 is also a government property and is to be taken care of strictly on the same lines on which other government properties are being taken care of and handled.”

The court dismissed a plea, which was seeking its intervention with regard to a matter related to transfer of land here on lease.