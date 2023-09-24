Govt employees, pensioners holding BPL ration cards asked to surrender cards or face action

Srinagar: The Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department has issued a stern warning to the economically sound individuals including government officials and pensioners holding Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards in Kashmir, telling them to give up their cards or face consequences.

During the re-verification of ration cards, FCS&CA officials discovered that many ineligible households had Priority Household (PHH) ration cards also known as BPL, which allowed them to receive highly subsided ration supplies in violation of the law and siphon money for the State exchequer.

The PHH ration cards allow the bearer to buy up to 5 kg of food grains per family member each month at discounted costs.

PHH ration card holders can purchase rice at Rs 3 per kg, wheat for Rs 2 per kg, and coarse grains for Rs 1 per kg.

PDS in Jammu and Kashmir presently provides coverage to 24.92 lakh households and 97.53 lakh beneficiaries.

Of these 14,33,024 PHH ration card holders comprise 57,29,395 beneficiaries.