Govt empowering women to lead J&K’s growth journey: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government was empowering women to lead Jammu and Kashmir’s growth journey.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging off the CRPF Women Bike Expedition ‘Yashasvini’, from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the LG shared the efforts of the government to promote women-led development and empower the women to lead J&K’s growth journey.
“Empowerment and full rights to Nari Shakti is J&K administration’s commitment and topmost priority. Our daughters are scripting success in academics, research, innovation, and business sector to fulfill the dreams of an aspirational society,” he said.
Sinha said that Nari Shakti was playing a crucial role in the developmental journey of J&K and they were also making immense contributions to Viksit Bharat.
“It is Nari Shakti that will ensure human dignity and social equality in the future,” he said.
The LG saluted the unparalleled bravery, determination, and courage shown by the Veeranganas of CRPF in many difficult situations while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country.
He extended his best wishes to all the Veeranganas participating in the bike expedition.
Sinha said that Yashasvini, a women's bike expedition by Veeranganas of CRPF is a symbol of resilience and strength of Nari Shakti.
“It also represents the sacrifice of women's power, their self-confidence, and today they are achieving many milestones in different fields with grit, determination, and dedication,” he said.
Veeranganas of Kashmir QAT and CRPF’s pipe band presented spellbinding performances to mark the occasion.
The expedition would traverse more than 2134 km, crossing 40 districts to reach Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on October 31, the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The cross-country bike expedition is a collaborative effort of CRPF and the Ministry of Women and Child Development to celebrate women's power in the country.
During the journey, all three teams from Srinagar, Shillong, and Kanyakumari would interact with the target groups of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) like school children and college girls, women self-help groups, cadets of the NCC, children of CCIs, NYKS members, adolescent girls and boys, and Anganwadi workers.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Special DG Crime, A K Choudhary; ADG CRPF J&K Zone, Nalin Prabhat; IG CRPF, Ajay Kumar Yadav; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.