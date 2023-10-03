Govt empowering women to lead J&K’s growth journey: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government was empowering women to lead Jammu and Kashmir’s growth journey.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging off the CRPF Women Bike Expedition ‘Yashasvini’, from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the LG shared the efforts of the government to promote women-led development and empower the women to lead J&K’s growth journey.

“Empowerment and full rights to Nari Shakti is J&K administration’s commitment and topmost priority. Our daughters are scripting success in academics, research, innovation, and business sector to fulfill the dreams of an aspirational society,” he said.

Sinha said that Nari Shakti was playing a crucial role in the developmental journey of J&K and they were also making immense contributions to Viksit Bharat.

“It is Nari Shakti that will ensure human dignity and social equality in the future,” he said.