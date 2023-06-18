‘Govt establishing an inclusive, effective governance system’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was establishing an inclusive and effective governance system.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 12th Residential Meet of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) members in public service at Srinagar, the LG shared the reforms introduced by the J&K government in establishing an inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable governance system.

“In J&K, through BEAMS Empowerment, we have brought a huge change in the life of the common man. We have ensured every single penny spent on projects is accounted for, details are put in public domain for the public to see, and project execution meets the deadline,” he said.

Sinha said that the accelerated development in J&K, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had changed the perspective of the world towards J&K.