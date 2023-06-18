‘Govt establishing an inclusive, effective governance system’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was establishing an inclusive and effective governance system.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the 12th Residential Meet of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) members in public service at Srinagar, the LG shared the reforms introduced by the J&K government in establishing an inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable governance system.
“In J&K, through BEAMS Empowerment, we have brought a huge change in the life of the common man. We have ensured every single penny spent on projects is accounted for, details are put in public domain for the public to see, and project execution meets the deadline,” he said.
Sinha said that the accelerated development in J&K, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had changed the perspective of the world towards J&K.
“Earlier J&K was called the hotspot of terrorism but today it is a hotspot of tourism and progress. Last year, a record 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K and I am confident it will cross 2.25 crore this year,” he said.
The LG said that the speed of the work had increased 10 times in comparison to the period before 2019.
“New aspirations have been born in the society, new resolutions have arisen among youth and in Amrit Kaal, J&K is at par with developed states on many parameters of development,” he said.
Sinha appreciated the invaluable contribution of members of ICAI for their contribution to the nation’s growth.
He said that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India had indeed come a long way since its inception in 1949 and made immense contributions in policies, governance and business.
“Accountancy is not just a matter of balance sheet but it is also about laying a strong foundation for socio-economic development of the country,” the LG said. “As a strong partner in nation building, ICAI has continuously supported various government institutions, regulatory bodies in the implementation of important policies related to inclusive development so that India can move faster and the economy becomes stronger.”
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had emerged as the 5th largest economic power in the world and new thinking had arisen in the private and public sectors.
“This has given new vigour and confidence to people to take the socio-economic sectors on a new path of progress,” Sinha said. “Due to sound economic policies, world’s biggest organisations and companies have expressed confidence in India’s potential. I am happy that ICAI is actively participating in this journey and setting best global standards.”
He said that the resolve to build Atma-Nirbhar Bharat was gaining new momentum.
“The reforms to bring the rural economy at par with the cities have realised the power and potential of the villages,” he LG said.
He highlighted the important role of Chartered Accountants in social transforming and for the welfare of the last person on the ladder of development.
“Today, the role of Chartered Accountants is not limited to maintaining credibility of financial market, discipline, confidence of investors and shareholders but they are also ensuring expenditure on development programmes, every penny of the government exchequer should reach the needy people,” Sinha said.
Reiterating the commitment to meet the needs of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, he said that the land for centre of excellence had been identified and would be allotted soon.
President ICAI Aniket Sunil Talati thanked the LG-led administration for addressing their demand of the allotment of land for ICAI’s centre of excellence in J&K.
Vice President ICAI, Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal; Chairman CMEPS, Raj Kumar Adukia; Vice Chairman CMEPS, Purushottamlal Khandelwal; Secretary ICAI, Jai Kumar; and ex-President ICAI, Debashis Mitra were also present on the occasion.