Govt establishing peace, not buying it: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government believes in establishing peace not in buying peace. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a roundtable discussion on development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir organised by India Foundation, the LG in his address, through video conferencing said, “Peace is the first step in the journey of development. And, we do not believe in buying peace but in establishing peace. There is no distinction in policy and intent. Discriminatory policies imposed for 70 years are gone and citizens are getting equal opportunities for development.”

He said that the peaceful conduct of the G20 summit, Muharram procession being taken out in Kashmir after 34 years, revival of cinemas, and unprecedented tourists visiting J&K had sent the message that J&K was on the move.

Sinha shared the stellar journey of J&K towards peace, prosperity, and unprecedented development.