Govt establishing peace, not buying it: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government believes in establishing peace not in buying peace. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a roundtable discussion on development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir organised by India Foundation, the LG in his address, through video conferencing said, “Peace is the first step in the journey of development. And, we do not believe in buying peace but in establishing peace. There is no distinction in policy and intent. Discriminatory policies imposed for 70 years are gone and citizens are getting equal opportunities for development.”
He said that the peaceful conduct of the G20 summit, Muharram procession being taken out in Kashmir after 34 years, revival of cinemas, and unprecedented tourists visiting J&K had sent the message that J&K was on the move.
Sinha shared the stellar journey of J&K towards peace, prosperity, and unprecedented development.
“The transformation of J&K in less than four years has been phenomenal. We have decimated discriminatory systems prevalent for almost seven-decades and implemented inclusive policies that fostered development and touched the lives of millions. People have freedom to live their life as they desire, rather than dictated by others,” he said.
The LG highlighted the reforms introduced by the government to establish a peaceful and conducive environment empowering the citizens of J&K.
“For the first time after independence, the common citizen of J&K can think freely and express their feelings without any fear from separatist-terrorist networks. It is one of the biggest transformations common man is witnessing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Sinha said that apart from fast economic development and unparalleled growth with equity, there was a rapid social change which was reflected in day to day lives of common citizens.
“There is a growing aspiration in the society to excel,” he said.
The official spokesman said that President India Foundation Ram Madhav; CEO NITI Aayog, B V R Subrahmanyam; Director India Foundation Alok Bansal; Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, eminent personalities, experts, senior functionaries and members of India Foundation shared their views during the roundtable discussion and lauded the steps and initiatives taken by the J&K administration for the equal and inclusive development of J&K.