Govt firm to strengthen power infra in J&K's every district: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Union Power Minister for their continuous support in strengthening the power sector in J&K. The upcoming Rs 12,922 crore power sector project for the UT will increase the total availability of electricity in the system, especially for the household, industries and agriculture sector.

The Lt Governor said that Jammu & Kashmir, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is moving towards fulfilling the dream of a better life for every citizen.

We are working on an unprecedented scale in building new infrastructure and improving the facilities available to the citizens, he added.

“Government will not rest till J&K truly becomes one of the country's best developed regions, which the entire nation can be proud of”, said the Lt Governor.