Govt focused to make education powerful medium of independent research: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the focus of the government was to make education a powerful medium for independent research.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the students of Delhi Public School, Srinagar, the LG said, “Our focus is to make education a powerful medium for independent research, growth of independent ideas, and the classrooms to be a place where dreams and aspirations are born.”
He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an unprecedented task of transforming the entire education system through the National Education Policy was underway.
Sinha encouraged and motivated the students to be creative, curious, innovative, and always learn from the mistakes to transform the dreams into reality.
“Every student should follow the four mantras in life. Knowing one’s inner-self, finding the inner-voice, learning through practice and learning through collaboration,” he said.
The LG impressed upon the teaching community to make the learning process engaging and collaborative, and provide the children with the space to enrich their personality and individuality.
“The learning environment that exists beyond syllabus sows the seeds of curiosity, creativity and individuality in the children. Education should inculcate curiosity in young minds, provide an opportunity for their inner creativity to shine, and help them achieve their individuality,” he said.
Sinha said education awakens the mind, instills doubt and curiosity in the students, and ignites critical thinking, scientific temper and creativity.
“It nurtures their unique personality. Children are the future of our nation and they need to learn skills that will prepare them for the real world,” he said.
The LG said that it was the collective responsibility of teachers and school management to transform the school campus into a campus of curiosity where the focus was on creativity rather than rote learning and where the innovativeness of the children was rewarded and not just top marks.
He talked about the reforms introduced, over the past few years, to overhaul the education sector.
Sinha highlighted the important role of teachers in empowering students through modern and traditional knowledge. “Artificial Intelligence has brought unprecedented change in every sphere of our lives. Soon, AI-powered schools will provide customised education and enhance the capability of children. However, despite this advanced technology only teachers will be able to provide education of conscience,” he said. “Teachers’ task is not to finish syllabus but to hone raw potential within the children and to transform the learning journey into a creative, engaging, and collaborative way. They should put every child through this process so that he or she can recognise the inner courage, inner voice, and wisdom.”
Speaking about the successful conduct of the G20 Summit in Srinagar, the LG said that the world had witnessed the rise of peaceful and emerging J&K.
“J&K has come out of the dark era, when schools used to remain shut for months together. Students should tell their parents and other members of the society that a great opportunity has finally arrived. Now, schools are functional round the year. Work culture in businesses and offices has improved. Youths are able to realize their dreams and the common man is enjoying quality life,” he said. “The first requirement for development and education is peace. We all should put our efforts in ensuring peace through collective participation.”
Chairman DPS Srinagar Vijay Dhar highlighted the achievements of the school including learning school and virtual interface developed for specially-abled children.
He stressed on the need for public and private schools to come together to extend quality education to all.
The LG also took a round of the learning and recreational centre for specially-abled children in the school.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz; DIG Sujit Kumar; Pro Vice Chairperson, DPS Srinagar, Kiran Dhar; Principal Shafaq Afshan were also present on the occasion.