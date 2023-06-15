Govt focused to make education powerful medium of independent research: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the focus of the government was to make education a powerful medium for independent research.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the students of Delhi Public School, Srinagar, the LG said, “Our focus is to make education a powerful medium for independent research, growth of independent ideas, and the classrooms to be a place where dreams and aspirations are born.”

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an unprecedented task of transforming the entire education system through the National Education Policy was underway.

Sinha encouraged and motivated the students to be creative, curious, innovative, and always learn from the mistakes to transform the dreams into reality.

“Every student should follow the four mantras in life. Knowing one’s inner-self, finding the inner-voice, learning through practice and learning through collaboration,” he said.

The LG impressed upon the teaching community to make the learning process engaging and collaborative, and provide the children with the space to enrich their personality and individuality.