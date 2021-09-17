Govt for taking industrial revolution to next level in J&K: LG

The Lt Governor said that a flourishing innovation ecosystem where producers, service providers, users are on same wavelength will immensely contribute to Hon’ble PM's dream of making India ‘AtmaNirbhar’.

“Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi’s mission to make India a hub of innovation & promotion of exponential technologies has made an immense impact in every possible sector. Graduation of India to the elite top 50 countries-club in the 2020 Global Innovation Index is a result of his vision”, he added.

The Lt Governor said that soon we would be sitting in the back seat of a car without the driver in the front seat as drivers-less cars loaded with software, connected through a cell phone with promise of zero accident may replace our old drivers and driving schools.

“Similarly, the days are not far when there won’t be any electricity cable or solar panel. Our windows, glass panels, and roof itself would generate electricity. Maybe within few years, we will have to replace street lights in our cities because innovations in kinetic roads will generate their own energy to provide power”, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that we are witnessing a transformation that could change the concept of a classroom and instead of a human teacher, we have pre-programmed cell-phone teacher. He said that the new education apps, modules with the help of artificial intelligence and robotics one fine day would make the teachers obsolete, wherever possible.

The Lt Governor said that there is no doubt that technology is a great enabler but the pace of change also brings challenges for the government. “We have to accelerate adoption of the technologies that assist us in growth and enable us to serve more citizens with evolving safety tools. We cannot say no to innovations. We have to identify areas where it can be implemented for the better service delivery or to create a better life for the people living in far-flung areas”, the Lt Governor added.