Govt frames action plan for conservation of wetlands in Kashmir

“The increasing demand for fire wood has brought a vast area of these wetlands for willow and poplar plantations by the local people. The plantation of these species has also been done in the wetland periphery. The areas of wetlands near habitations are under constant threat of encroachment.

“At times, there are clashes between departmental staff and encroachers as such attempts are thwarted. During the last two decades human settlements have come up very close to the perimeter of the Wetlands particularly Hokersar wetland.

“The solid waste is also a challenge as the inhabitants of settlements around wetlands have a tendency to throw solid waste into the wetlands. Such waste from homes and urban areas around wetlands can get into the wetlands due to irresponsible behaviour of individuals.

“The use of agriculture fertilizers and pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. in the catchments of Hokersar, Hygam, Mirgund and Shallabugh have affected the water chemistry. The fishery is seriously affected and many species of fish forming a good portion of food to birds are already declined.

“Catchment degradation, deforestation and other anthropogenic activities have accelerated soil erosion resulting in floods. These floods increase sedimentation rate. These wetlands are fed by many perennial and seasonal water channels which are directly or indirectly linked to the River Jhelum basin or its offshoots, which bring water to these wetlands for their sustenance.

“However, they bring along with it a huge amount of silt. In Hokersar, much of the siltation has occurred at the entry points of these feeding channels i.e. Soibugh to Hajibagh.

"In Shallabugh Wetland, the feeding Anchar Nallah has brought Sangam Beat under heavy silt while as in Hygam, Ningli Flood Channel and Baal Kul are responsible for siltation in the wetland. Siltation has occurred to such an extent that during summer one can walk easily across these wetlands at different places.

"The negative impact of this massive inflow of silt is manifesting into three fields. Firstly, the silt is getting deposited in the beds of wetland making it less shallow. Secondly, it is resulting in the gradual decrease of the water spread within the wetland area, and thirdly, due to siltation there is shift in macrophytic community,” the Action Plan for conservation of wetlands reads.