Govt freed country from burden of Article 370: PM Modi

Gwalior: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that the government had freed the country from the burden of Article 370 and other pending decisions.

Addressing a programme marking the 125th Founder's Day celebration of 'The Scindia School' in Gwalior, PM Modi said that the BJP-led government at the Centre was close to completing 10 years and multiple pending decisions had been taken with a long-term approach.

“Our government is about to complete 10 years. During this period, our government freed the country from the burden of several pending decisions, from Article 370 to Goods and Services Tax (GST) to One Rank One Pension (OROP), Triple Talaq, and the Women's Reservation Bill which was passed," he said.

The PM noted that these pending decisions would have been carried forward to the next generation and said his government strives to create a positive atmosphere for the young generations with no shortage of opportunities.

He said a dutiful person works for the welfare of the coming generations instead of momentary benefits.

PM Modi mentioned the contribution of the Scindia family to the preservation of the culture of India and Varanasi.

"Dream big and Achieve big," he said to the students and noted that the Scindia School will complete 150 years close to the centenary of India's independence.

The PM expressed confidence that the young generation would make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

“I trust the youth and their capabilities,” he said.