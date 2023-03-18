Govt giving boost to handicrafts, handloom sector: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was taking important steps to boost the handcrafts and handloom sector of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that presenting the UT-level awards to the artisans at Raj Bhawan, the LG congratulated all the award winners for their commendable service to preserve and promote priceless cultural and artistic heritage. He said that the administration had taken several important steps to boost the handicraft and handloom sector.
“We are committed to provide training, design, technology, financial and other infrastructure support that will significantly contribute to the growth of this sector and earnings of artisans,” the LG said.
He said that an unprecedented growth had been recorded in the last three months and this sector had registered Rs 729 crore worth export despite the instability in the global market and it shows the collective efforts of artisans and handicraft department.
“More than 3 lakh artisans are registered with the department. A number of steps like enhanced financial assistance, 7 percent interest subvention, training, assistance to 3000 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperative societies have been taken to accelerate the development of this sector,” the LG said.
He also spoke on the various other efforts of the J&K administration like GI tagging, labeling, brand building, incentives to increase exports, and ensure access to the global market.
“The department has launched e-commerce platforms to empower the artisans,” the LG said.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has set a new record in the Village Industrial Unit. In the last financial year, 1.73 lakh new jobs were generated under PMEGP alone,” he said.
The LG directed the Department of Handlooms and Handicrafts to develop a mechanism for further increasing the export in the sector and changing the lives of artisans and craftsmen.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Prashant Goyal, and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Biduri were also present on the occasion.