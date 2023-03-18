Govt giving boost to handicrafts, handloom sector: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was taking important steps to boost the handcrafts and handloom sector of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that presenting the UT-level awards to the artisans at Raj Bhawan, the LG congratulated all the award winners for their commendable service to preserve and promote priceless cultural and artistic heritage. He said that the administration had taken several important steps to boost the handicraft and handloom sector.

“We are committed to provide training, design, technology, financial and other infrastructure support that will significantly contribute to the growth of this sector and earnings of artisans,” the LG said.