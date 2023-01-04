Govt giving special impetus to create physical, economic, knowledge connectivity: LG

“GIs could be a game changer for the rural economy and J&K will lead in GI use for agricultural and handicraft sectors. GIs also has the potential to substantially extend wider benefits to rural areas while strengthening historical and cultural links between place and people,” the LG said. “Besides ensuring sustainable livelihoods and generating more income for the producers, GIs will also play a key role in protection of indigenous knowledge. It will help the particular geographical area to produce and sustain niche market products.”

Highlighting the significance of GIs in the 21st century economy, the LG said that the J&K government was making dedicated efforts for GI tagging of niche and premium local products and helping them to create their distinctive identity.

“GI tagging of Kashmir’s saffron, hand knotted carpets, papier-mâché and several other products resulted in huge success for local producers,” he said. “GI tagging of several other products is in the pipeline, which will bring socio-economic prosperity in respective areas.”

The LG said that since GIs denote the origin and the quality of products, the government's aim was to establish local brands in the global market through effective brand and marketing strategy.

“Other mechanisms are also being evolved to address the challenges faced by producers,” he said.

“‘People First’ is our mantra to speed up the pace of sustainable development. Special impetus is being given to create physical, economic and knowledge connectivity to reduce the rural-urban gap, improving rural economy, and protecting the interest of small and marginal farmers,” the LG said.