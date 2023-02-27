Govt hands over administrative control of SKIMS to H&ME Deptt

Srinagar: The government Monday handed over the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura to the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department.

As per the order issued by Under Secretary to Government, Supinder Kour, all the matters, proposals, case files should be submitted for consideration and approval of the competent authority, the Lt Governor through the H&ME Department.

“In terms of Entry No 17 of the table appended to the First Schedule of the Transaction of Business of Government of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide Notification G S R 534(E) dated August 27, 2020, the administration of SKIMS has been assigned to Health and Medical Education Department,” reads an order.