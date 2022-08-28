Govt has approved Rs 359 Cr for Ganderbal, work on 850 projects underway at a fast pace: LG

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was formulating policies to engage youth in the governance process. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the final match and closing ceremony of the Kashmir Mega Football Tournament at Sehpora, Ganderbal, the LG said that the J&K government was formulating policies that engage youth in the governance process and ensure their participation in on the ground implementation.
“Only youth has the potential to light up the society and transform several vital matters related to social welfare,” he said. “We are witnessing the unifying power of sports and personal transformation of youth, who are emerging as creative leaders of the society.”
Terming youth as the real wealth of the country, the LG said, “We have a moral responsibility and moral obligation to make sure the young generation has the opportunity to blossom. Young men and women in villages and towns are vibrant partners of the government to achieve the ultimate goal of building a peaceful and prosperous J&K.”
He said that targeted schemes under Mission Youth had been crafted to empower the youth and provide them opportunities to become ambassadors of innovation, peace, progress, and sports.
“Livelihood Generation Programmes, Skill Development, Counselling, Sports, Recreation and Financial Assistance by the government have brought a new revolution in youth empowerment in the last two years,” the LG said. “In the financial year 2021-22 alone, 1.76 lakh young boys and girls have become entrepreneurs and became job providers from job seekers. Last year, financial assistance of Rs 1840 crore was provided under various programmes and explicit directions have been issued that there should be no limit for financial assistance to our youth who aspire to achieve their goals in life.”
He said that the J&K administration had started vocational training from higher secondary schools and made arrangements for training from ITIs and polytechnics.
“A new building has also been built for Ganderbal ITI where training is being provided to the youth with state-of-the-art infrastructure in various industry sought trades,” the LG said.
Recalling his interaction with a 130-member delegation of PRIs and civil society members from Ganderbal, he reiterated the government’s commitment to work for the sustained development of the district.
“In consultation with the PRI members and as per the aspirations and needs of the people, District Capex Budget of Rs 359 crore was passed for Ganderbal, and work on 850 projects is going on at a fast pace,” the LG said.
He also expressed satisfaction over the completion of 1851 projects, more than the targeted 1680 projects, in the last financial year in the district.
Congratulating the President of Voice for Peace and Justice, Farooq Ganderbali, civil society groups, associated members, and all the players participating in the tournament, the LG impressed that more organisations like Voice for Peace and Justice and enlightened citizens should come forward and support J&K Sports Council in its endeavor to shape the future of sportspersons and channelise young energies through sports activities to spread the message of peace and progress.
He also appealed to the people to join the efforts of the J&K government, youth clubs, Social Welfare Department, J&K Sports Council, and district administrations in the fight against the drug menace and keep youth away from drugs and work together to achieve a drug-free J&K.
The LG interacted with the players and also handed over trophies and cash prizes to the winning and runners-up teams on the occasion.
Farooq Ganderbali in his welcome address briefed about the objective behind organising the tournament.
He expressed gratitude to the J&K administration and J&K Sports Council for their support to make the tournament a success.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez, and Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul were also present on the occasion.
The tournament was organised by Voice for Peace and Justice in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the Special Activity Programme of ‘My Youth My Pride’ (Phase-II) and witnessed the participation of talented youngsters of the region as well as football players from foreign countries including Nigeria, Brazil, and South Africa.