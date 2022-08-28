Govt has approved Rs 359 Cr for Ganderbal, work on 850 projects underway at a fast pace: LG

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was formulating policies to engage youth in the governance process. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the final match and closing ceremony of the Kashmir Mega Football Tournament at Sehpora, Ganderbal, the LG said that the J&K government was formulating policies that engage youth in the governance process and ensure their participation in on the ground implementation.

“Only youth has the potential to light up the society and transform several vital matters related to social welfare,” he said. “We are witnessing the unifying power of sports and personal transformation of youth, who are emerging as creative leaders of the society.”

Terming youth as the real wealth of the country, the LG said, “We have a moral responsibility and moral obligation to make sure the young generation has the opportunity to blossom. Young men and women in villages and towns are vibrant partners of the government to achieve the ultimate goal of building a peaceful and prosperous J&K.”