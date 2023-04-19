Govt has made arrangements for Eid prayers: Darakshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board (JKWB) Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi Wednesday said that the government had made all arrangements for Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal and other Masjids and shrines across Kashmir.

Andrabi said that the Meteorological Department had predicted rain for the next few days and if the rains continue on Eid, prayers would be held inside the Masjids and shrines across Kashmir.

However, she said that if weather permits, Eid prayers would be held in the premises of Dargah Hazratbal and other Masjids and shrines.