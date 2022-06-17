Govt has set target participation of around 35 lakh youth in sports this year: LG

“I express my gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji for the revolutionary ‘AGNIPATH’ scheme which will give a new identity to the youth of the country, providing better future to them. This historic step will motivate the youth to serve the motherland and enhance the combat potential of our Armed Forces,” Sinha said.

After the Everest summit, when a journalist asked the great mountaineer Edmund Hillary, what was the reason of this dangerous journey? Do you know how many people before you had lost their lives in the process of climbing this treacherous peak? Hillary looked at the journalist and said there was no particular reason but Everest was there and its existence was challenging the humanity.

Hillary's answer would seem very simple, but deep inside was hidden the challenge of 70 years. Climbers had failed for 70 years in scaling Everest, so Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay accepted the challenge. The uncharted peak is a challenge and not only Everest, the other places of universe, Moon, Mars are also in the reach of human spirits today, the LG stated.