Govt has zero tolerance policy against terrorism: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government has zero tolerance policy against terrorism. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam, ‘Badalte Kashmir Ki Buland Awaaz’, organised by Hindustan and ABP News Network at Srinagar, the LG shared transformational journey J&K, the socio-economic scenario, and the unprecedented growth registered across all sectors in the last few years.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is growing at an impressive pace and the rapid development in the diverse sectors over three successive years is unprecedented in the history of J&K,” he said.

“People are united for their bright future and committed to build a new J&K of their dreams. Youth are exploring all the opportunities to realise their talent and skill and also supporting development aspirations of the society. Women, farmers, tribals, underprivileged, poor and weaker sections are becoming socio-economically empowered,” Sinha said.

Speaking on the security scenario, he said the record influx of tourists, industrial investments, the successful conduct of the G20 summit and other national and international events in J&K had sent the message to the world that J&K is peaceful and is on the move.