Govt has zero tolerance policy for crime against women: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government had a zero tolerance policy for crime against women.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the national seminar on anti-human trafficking awareness organised by National Commission for Women, in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and J&K Police, the LG said that the government had adopted a policy of zero tolerance for crime against women.
He said that the government was committed to punish the criminal networks or individuals behind this heinous crime.
“J&K has the lowest number of cases of human trafficking. Rescue and rehabilitation is the priority. We are also fully committed to setting up anti-human trafficking cells in all the districts of J&K. Moreover, 202 women’s help desks have been set up in all the police stations of J&K,” the LG said.
He also shared suggestions to effectively deal with the challenges of human trafficking in a comprehensive manner.
“Trafficking in persons is the most heinous form of organized crime which requires holistic and coordinated action by all the stakeholders at all levels,” the LG said. “Law enforcement agencies, civil society groups, youth, and every section of the society must unite to raise awareness of this issue, safeguards people from exploitation, and effectively combat this violent crime and to dismantle the criminal network.”
He asked the anti-human trafficking cells to forge partnerships with youth clubs and civil society groups.
“Anti-human trafficking cells in the districts require a comprehensive approach and partnership with civil society and youth to prevent trafficking and assist the law enforcement agencies to punish the traffickers. Our small effort can save many innocent people from exploitation,” the LG said.
He stressed upon the law enforcement agencies to analyse three important aspects - origin, transit and destination and prepare a priority action plan to strike at the root of the human trafficking network.
“In order to eradicate this crime, our coordinated response must focus on vulnerable groups such as children, women, labourers, displaced persons and it should be ensured they are identified and sufficiently protected,” the LG said.
He also highlighted the significant role of security forces in establishing peace in J&K and ensuring safety of the people.
On the occasion, the LG announced recruitment for the posts of Anganwadi’s Sangini and Sahayika.
“More than 4000 appointments will be made in a transparent manner soon. District Commissioners have been directed to complete the recruitment process within one month,” he said.
Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh said that human trafficking mainly affects women and children.
“We should focus on the prevention part and the judiciary has a role to play where perpetrators are taken to task,” he said.
Chairperson, National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma stressed upon awareness in the society.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta reiterated the J&K administration’s commitment to eradicate human trafficking.