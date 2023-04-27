Govt has zero tolerance policy for crime against women: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government had a zero tolerance policy for crime against women.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the national seminar on anti-human trafficking awareness organised by National Commission for Women, in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and J&K Police, the LG said that the government had adopted a policy of zero tolerance for crime against women.

He said that the government was committed to punish the criminal networks or individuals behind this heinous crime.