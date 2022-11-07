Govt helps Gujjar-Bakerwal community with country’s largest annual migration

Shopian: Over the past 70 years of his seasonal migration to Kashmir, it was for the first time that Muhammad Shafi Chichi belonging to the Gujjar community did not have to embark on an arduous trek through the Pir Panjal mountains to reach his home in Darhal, Rajouri, 127 km from south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

It was a seamless journey of a few hours for Chichi, his family, and their livestock.

There were no night halts, no perilous cliffs to climb on foot, or narrow-mountain passes to walk through along with their livestock for days altogether.