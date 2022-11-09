Govt identifies tasks, deliverables to be completed by deptts, agencies

Jammu: Firming up its exercise to take the administration to the door-steps of people to an “initiative with tangible results on the ground”, the J&K government on Wednesday identified “tasks to be completed and deliverables to be achieved” by its various departments, agencies and officers.

As per officials, the tasks specified are ordered to be completed as a “way forward” for the fourth phase of its Back To Village (B2V4) programme to make it a “real result-oriented exercise.”

As per the GAD order, Rural Development Department (RDD), which is the “nodal department”, will submit a complete report of the programme including achievements, shortcomings if any and next steps. The department has been instructed to hand over the digitised booklets of all previous Back to Village (B2V) programmes to the Planning Department.

The Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, in a monitoring role, has been tasked to submit a detailed report on the overall achievement of deliverables and quantitative targets achieved; a concurrent evaluation of the programme carried out by it. It will use the digitized data to prepare Gati Shakti layers and use them for analysis and planning.