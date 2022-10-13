Govt implements Advocates Welfare Fund Act

Srinagar: As a major relief to the lawyers’ community and to fulfill their long-pending demands, the Jammu and Kashmir government has taken a historical step to implement the Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 2001 in J&K.

According to officials, the act provides for giving financial assistance to organise welfare schemes for the advocates.

“To implement the act, the government has established the J&K Advocates Welfare Fund and has also constituted the J&K ‘Advocates Welfare Fund Trustee Committee’ headed by the Advocate General of J&K with the Registrar General, Home Secretary, Law Secretary, two advocates nominated by the High Court and one Government Pleader or Public Prosecutor nominated by the Home Department as its members,” they said.