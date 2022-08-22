Govt investing in healthcare and medical education | 2 world-class cancer institutes to be functional in J&K soon: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was investing in healthcare and medical education so that all citizens and youth get the best service and career options they deserve for a better tomorrow.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “We have radically reformed the healthcare services delivery model. In the last two years, we have acted swiftly to bridge the gaps at the district and sub-district levels and harmonised all services for speedy and effective care of the needy. People now have easy access to the healthcare they need, when they need and where they need it. Systemic improvements have led to high-quality healthcare visible in key health status indicators and national rankings.”

The LG said that the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT was playing a key role in protecting, preserving, and promoting health of the people and even the most vulnerable sections of society were witnessing improved well-being of their families.