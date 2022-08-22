Govt investing in healthcare and medical education | 2 world-class cancer institutes to be functional in J&K soon: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was investing in healthcare and medical education so that all citizens and youth get the best service and career options they deserve for a better tomorrow.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “We have radically reformed the healthcare services delivery model. In the last two years, we have acted swiftly to bridge the gaps at the district and sub-district levels and harmonised all services for speedy and effective care of the needy. People now have easy access to the healthcare they need, when they need and where they need it. Systemic improvements have led to high-quality healthcare visible in key health status indicators and national rankings.”
The LG said that the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT was playing a key role in protecting, preserving, and promoting health of the people and even the most vulnerable sections of society were witnessing improved well-being of their families.
“Till date, approximately 80 percent out of the total eligible 25.72 lakh families have been registered as per NFSA database with at least one family member verified under PM-JAY and AB-PMJAY-SEHAT scheme to avail the benefits of the scheme. A total of 72.57 lakh beneficiaries have received the Golden Cards,” he said.
“We constantly need to evolve innovative strategies to meet the challenges of our times, especially post-COVID pandemic. SEHAT is contributing to building a healthy society and helping us realise the vision of universal and comprehensive healthcare. It has made healthcare accessible to every citizen of J&K. Decentralised quality healthcare systems also took the pressure off city hospitals. We are also strengthening healthcare and associated expertise for a strategic focus to address the challenges of drug abuse,” the LG said. “World-class infrastructures have been completed and many more are coming up in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Jammu AIIMS has become functional. Seven new Government Medical Colleges are being established with a total outlay of Rs 1595 crore. 15 nursing colleges should be made operational with an approximate additional cost of Rs 60 crore during 2022-23. Two State Cancer Institutes (one each in Kashmir and Jammu division) should be made fully functional at a total cost of Rs 212 crore (108 crore for Kashmir and 104 crore for Jammu).”
He said that the Bone and Joint Hospitals were also coming up in both the divisions of J&K at Rs 129.80 crore and 200-bedded Additional Block at LD Hospital Srinagar at Rs 132.50 crore.
“Out of 140 projects with a total outlay of Rs 881 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), 112 projects have already been completed and 28 others are targeted to be completed during this year,” the LG said.
He said that 220 health projects and related works costing Rs 1757 crore were targeted to be completed during 2022-23.
“Against the target of 2742 health and wellness centres, 2108 have been made operational in J&K while 636 more such centres will be made operational during 2022-23, raising the cumulative progress to 2742 centres,” the LG said. “Rs 4200 crore investment in the medi-city will also increase the number of beds and MBBS seats in J&K. Proposed hospitals, paramedical colleges, and super specialty hospitals will add 1000 MBBS seats, bringing huge relief to the youth planning for a career in medical studies.”