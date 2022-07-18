Govt is focussing on higher investment in agro-based industries: LG Sinha

On the occasion, the Lt Governor announced that a high-powered committee of agricultural scientists will be formed under the chairmanship of renowned scientist, Dr. Mangala Rai to prepare a futuristic roadmap for accelerated development of agriculture & allied sectors and making the farming viable, steady and sustainable.

Noting the immense scope of possibilities in harnessing the real potential of agriculture & allied sectors and to make it a strong base of the UT’s economy, the Lt Governor said that the government is focusing on higher investment in agro-based industries. High value crops, greater value addition will provide a boost to this industry. Our prime objective is to double the agriculture & allied sectors’ contribution to GSDP, he added.

Highlighting the challenge of increasing the income of farmers through growth in Dairy, Fisheries and livestock, the Lt Governor called for a sustained effort for investment in dairy sector to enhance processing of milk from 1.5 lakh litres to 5 lakh litres in the next three years.