Govt issues cyber security advisory for e-office users

Jammu: Government has issued a cyber security advisory for all the “e-office users” asking them to remain extra cautious against possible hacking, phishing, etc. after a “major breach” in a State Data Centre.

Even as security of the system is being strengthened, the danger of hacking (ethical hacking, keylogger, phishing, denial of service, etc.) cannot be overruled,” the advisory by Administrative Secretary, IT Department, Amit Sharma, says.

“All the e-office users have been advised to remain extra-cautious and vigilant with regard to potential online invasion and hacking attempts,” the advisory reads.

Earlier, to make all users aware of the security risks, a security advisory has been received from the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre, a Government of India unit of National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) with regard to the cyber hygiene of e-office.