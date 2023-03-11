Govt issues guidelines for speedy disposal of files in Sectt, other offices

Jammu: J&K administration Saturday issued instructions for efficient and speedy disposal of files in the Secretariat and its other government offices.
The guidelines suggested adopting a simple and direct style of writing and avoiding the use of complicated and ambiguous language. "The verbatim reproduction of extracts from or paraphrasing of a letter or any other part of correspondence or notes on the same file and repetition of points already made or grounds already covered will be avoided," they specified.
Guidelines were, in fact, a reiteration after the authorities noted with concern that various departments and HoD offices were not adhering to the instructions issued earlier on this account.
Earlier instructions were issued vide Circular No 35-GAD of 2006 dated December 7, 2006, followed by Circular No 39-GAD of 2019 dated July 8, 2019, for efficient and speedy disposal of files and transaction of government business in the Civil Secretariat and other government offices.
These instructions, inter-alia, prescribe procedure or guidelines regarding file noting, appropriate levels in the hierarchy and time-limits for disposal as well.
"However, it has been observed that various departments and HoD offices are not adhering to these instructions, a matter which has been viewed with concern by the authorities," stated GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
Reiterating the instructions, Verma stated, 'File noting is the fundamental daily function performed in offices, and it shall be endeavored by all officers or officials that these notings invariably contain brief history or summary of the case; statement of the case and all relevant facts and figures required for
generating discourse on the subject; governing law or rule positions which facilitates appropriate and correct decision making; details of inter-departmental consultations or advice of other departments, if sought; proper referencing or highlighting to enable identifying a document, a decision and facts mentioned in a note, draft or office copy of the communication issued and implications of various available options and suggested courses of action with reasons or the 'Approval Paragraph'."
The guidelines specified that the noting on files would be initiated as per the Manual of Secretariat Procedure.
Submission of files will be according to the levels of hierarchy laid down by the Department or Section, which, in turn, will be defined in terms of Circular No. 35-GAD of 2006 dated December 7,2006 and Circular No. 39-GAD of 2019 dated July 8, 2019.
As per the guidelines, files will be submitted to the deciding authority i.e. Administrative Secretary/Minister-in-charge for final decision only. Secretaries in the Department/Special Secretaries/Additional Secretaries will ensure that unnecessary referral of routine files such as forwarding of representations, proposals for compiling of information from departments and within sections, approval of routine drafts and office orders etc. to the Administrative Secretary is avoided. Files which are complete in all respects and require final approval will be submitted to the Administrative Secretary for decision.
"No part file on any subject shall be created unless required in unavoidable circumstances, for which the reasons should be recorded in the first para while initiating such part file. The said part file shall be immediately attached with the main file after the needful is done," it was specified.
"All officers shall endeavour to record their observations for firming up a point of view on important matters which require placement before the higher authorities. Officers shall avoid forwarding/submitting blank notes as far as possible. These instructions shall be subject to statutory stipulations, if any," Verma said.