Govt issues guidelines for speedy disposal of files in Sectt, other offices

Jammu: J&K administration Saturday issued instructions for efficient and speedy disposal of files in the Secretariat and its other government offices.

The guidelines suggested adopting a simple and direct style of writing and avoiding the use of complicated and ambiguous language. "The verbatim reproduction of extracts from or paraphrasing of a letter or any other part of correspondence or notes on the same file and repetition of points already made or grounds already covered will be avoided," they specified.

Guidelines were, in fact, a reiteration after the authorities noted with concern that various departments and HoD offices were not adhering to the instructions issued earlier on this account.

Earlier instructions were issued vide Circular No 35-GAD of 2006 dated December 7, 2006, followed by Circular No 39-GAD of 2019 dated July 8, 2019, for efficient and speedy disposal of files and transaction of government business in the Civil Secretariat and other government offices.