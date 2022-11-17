Govt making efforts to ensure benefits reach rightful beneficiaries: Kiren Rijiju

Anantnag: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Thursday said that the government was committed to provide access to justice for all.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said inaugurating the Legal Literary Club and interacting with the students at Government Higher Secondary School, Aishmuqam, Rijiju said that the government was committed to provide access to justice for all citizens.

He said that access to justice enables citizens to have their voices heard, exercise their rights, and challenge discrimination.

Rijiju said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir was on a rapid path of development and the government was making every effort to ensure that the benefit reaches the rightful beneficiaries at the ground level.

He said that the constitution contains the law of the land and it was necessary that youth were aware of the various legal rights and welfare services guaranteed to them adding that legal literacy clubs would breed the right attitude in young minds to be ambassadors of rights of people especially the down trodden.