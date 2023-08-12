Govt making governance system more transparent, accountable, responsive: LG Sinha

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the key initiatives of J&K administration to make the governance system more transparent, accountable, and responsive.

“Digital J&K has given many unique and incredible digital-first experiences. In future, the outcome of combined team efforts of J&K would be cited as the best and leading administrative reforms,” the LG said. “J&K is the first in the country to integrate the auto-appeal feature to the service platform. The onboarding of 300 public services on the auto appeal system will ensure the quality and timely disposal of services.”

He said that this feature would auto escalate the appeals in case the services are not provided to the applicant within time limit set under Public Services Guarantee Act and it would establish the most transparent public services delivery system.

The LG underlined the need to address the local needs by integrating digital based solutions.

“We recognise the fact that the future digital transformation will be fuelled by Artificial Intelligence across the sectors. We are adopting multiple applications to support a wide variety of businesses, public sectors and their functions, processes, goals and objectives,” he said. “Digital J&K is in the middle of the journey. We have attained functional scale, now time is for population scale and next is big transformational scale. The need is to use technology massively and further enhance the UT systems based on the underlying principle of digital born J&K 2.0.”