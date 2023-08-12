Govt making governance system more transparent, accountable, responsive: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday dedicated various digital initiatives to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the ‘Yug Parivartan, Badalta Jammu Kashmir’ programme in Srinagar, the LG dedicated various digital initiatives to the people of J&K.
In his address, he appreciated the IT Department and other stakeholder agencies for their endeavours to ensure seamless access to government services.
Sinha said that the new digital initiatives launched today such as Digi-Dost (Doorstep delivery of services), CSC-Aadhaar Seva Kendras at block level, onboarding of 300 services on auto appeal system and Digi Sahayak, a multilingual chatbot would provide improved citizen-centric services to the people.
Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the key initiatives of J&K administration to make the governance system more transparent, accountable, and responsive.
“Digital J&K has given many unique and incredible digital-first experiences. In future, the outcome of combined team efforts of J&K would be cited as the best and leading administrative reforms,” the LG said. “J&K is the first in the country to integrate the auto-appeal feature to the service platform. The onboarding of 300 public services on the auto appeal system will ensure the quality and timely disposal of services.”
He said that this feature would auto escalate the appeals in case the services are not provided to the applicant within time limit set under Public Services Guarantee Act and it would establish the most transparent public services delivery system.
The LG underlined the need to address the local needs by integrating digital based solutions.
“We recognise the fact that the future digital transformation will be fuelled by Artificial Intelligence across the sectors. We are adopting multiple applications to support a wide variety of businesses, public sectors and their functions, processes, goals and objectives,” he said. “Digital J&K is in the middle of the journey. We have attained functional scale, now time is for population scale and next is big transformational scale. The need is to use technology massively and further enhance the UT systems based on the underlying principle of digital born J&K 2.0.”
Sinha also released an e-compendium of transformational digital services and launched an AI- based facial recognition attendance application.
He also flagged off Digi-Yatra under IEC activities.
In presence of the LG, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between CSC e-Governance Service Ltd and IT Department for doorstep delivery of services through Digi-Dost.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Commissioner Secretary, IT Department, Prerna Puri; and MD and CEO of CSC e-Governance Service Ltd, Sanjay K Rakesh were also present on the occasion.