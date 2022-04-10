Govt merges 700 schools for meager enrollment

Srinagar: The J&K government has ordered for the merger of 700 government schools across J&K which have meager enrollment of students. The decision for merger of 700 schools was made following an exhaustive exercise done by the School Education Department (SED) , while collecting the details of government schools with meager or zero enrollment of the students.

The move has come after the government found schools operating with disproportionate Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) and having a meager enrollment of students but surplus staff posted at these institutions.

As per the government policy, the primary schools having less than 15 students, middle school with less than 30 students, high schools with less than 50 students were to be merged with the nearby school to streamline the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government schools.