GOVT MODIFIES PANEL FOR DECIDING TOURISM DEPTT ASSETS’ OUTSOURCING | Panel to decide mechanism of outsourcing of identified assets of Tourism Deptt in phased manner

Jammu: The government on Thursday tweaked the organisational structure of the panel constituted for deciding the mechanism of outsourcing of the identified assets of the Tourism Department in a phased manner.

“In partial modification of Government Order No 1297- JK (GAD) of 2021 dated December 9, 2021 read with Government Order No 327-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated November 7, 2022, it is hereby ordered that Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department and Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department shall be co-opted members of the Committee,” read an order issued by GAD secretary.