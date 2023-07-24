Govt monitoring high seismic risk zone in Himalayas: Minister

New Delhi: The Centre is diligently working to monitor seismic activities and identify high seismic risk zones in the Himalayan region to mitigate potential impacts, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, highlighted these efforts undertaken by the government to address seismic risks and protect the environment in the Himalayan region.

He said that the National Centre for Seismology, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, maintains 24x7 monitoring of earthquake activity in and around the country, with a particular focus on the Himalayan regions, known for their high seismic potential.

“The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, under the Department of Science and Technology, operates about 70 broadband seismograph stations in the Northwest and Northeast Himalaya, enabling the evaluation of seismic hazards and earthquake precursory studies,” Choubey said. “Additionally, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has undertaken landslide susceptibility zonation mapping in the Northwest and Northeast Himalayan areas, while establishing a network of 30 Global Navigation Satellite System based Continuously Operating Reference Stations to monitor crustal deformation.”