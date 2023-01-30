Govt names Baramulla Chowk as Bindaas Chowk

Srinagar: The government Monday ordered the naming of 57 infrastructures and assets after the martyrs and eminent personalities.
In an order issued here, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD) Piyush Singla said, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of infrastructure and assets after the following martyrs and eminent personality.”
Baramulla district’s Tehsil Chowk also known as Tashkan Chowk has been named as ‘Bindass Chowk’ after SPO Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh death.
Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a 32-year-old policeman, was killed during a gunfight on May 25, 2022.
Hailing from border town Uri, Mudasir was popularly known as ‘Bindaas Bhai’ among his fans and friends.
In November last year, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh visited Baramulla and unveiled a bust of Mudasir at Bindaas Chowk.
The list also mentions the name of Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist, Makhan Lal Bindroo who was killed on October 5, 2021, inside his business premises at Iqbal Park area of Srinagar.
The road from Naaz crossing to Gonikhan Market has been named as M L Bindroo Road.
The list includes the naming of government schools, colleges, and roads after these eminent personalities.