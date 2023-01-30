Govt names Baramulla Chowk as Bindaas Chowk

Srinagar: The government Monday ordered the naming of 57 infrastructures and assets after the martyrs and eminent personalities.

In an order issued here, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD) Piyush Singla said, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of infrastructure and assets after the following martyrs and eminent personality.”

Baramulla district’s Tehsil Chowk also known as Tashkan Chowk has been named as ‘Bindass Chowk’ after SPO Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh death.

Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a 32-year-old policeman, was killed during a gunfight on May 25, 2022.