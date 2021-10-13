Govt needs to give sense of security to people cutting across religions: Omar

"Whatever can be done to stem this and to restore the sense of security to these communities must be done. Obviously, the lion's share of this work has to be done by the administration but as the majority community, we also carry some of that responsibility. We must fulfil that responsibility", he told PTI in an interview here.

Castigating the administration for trying to "score propaganda and public relations victories rather than focus on the ground realities", Abdullah asked the authorities to "take a long hard look at why we have reached where we have".

Abdullah, however, refrained from terming the recent attacks as an intelligence failure, saying: "... I think it's the failure to act on intelligence. That is a failure you cannot just blame the police for because the counter-militancy operations are conducted by police, paramilitary and military. It is the collective failure of our counter-insurgency grid."

He reasoned that for the last few months there has been chatter about targeted attacks against minorities, particularly against Kashmiri Pandits.

"So obviously, if somebody like me who has no association or anything like that with the government and is not privy to any intelligence reports, if I could hear this, then I am sure the intelligence agencies also picked it up and if they have picked it up, they would have passed it on to the people who matter," he said.

Expressing concern about locals joining various terror groups, he said this is an issue that the government and political parties should be concerned about.