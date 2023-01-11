Govt notifies 6 courts as ‘Special Courts’ for trial under UAPA

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday notified six courts as “Special Courts” for trial of offences under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 22 of the National Investigation Act, 2008 and in partial modification of the notification SO 68 of 2020 dated February 25, 2020, the government hereby notifies six courts as Special Courts for the districts… for the purpose of trial of offences under the UAPA, 1967,” reads a notification issued by Secretary to Government Law Department, Achal Sethi.