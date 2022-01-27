Govt notifies J&K Land Pass Book Rules 2022

Rules specify that each landholder will submit an application duly filled in to the authority online on the portal designated for the purpose by the government. The Tehsildar will, by order, dispose of the application within 7 days from the receipt of the application form and generate and issue LPB accordingly. He will be responsible for the correctness of every entry made in the LPB. It can also be downloaded by the landholder from the portal after payment of the prescribed fee.

“The Land Pass Book issued or generated under these rules and made up to date shall

remain in force until the next Jamabandi. Every LPB holder shall intimate the Tehsildar for any change occurred in the land records during the said period and get it updated. Failure to get it updated shall render Land Pass Book invalid,” the Rules stipulate.

In cases where the original LPB is lost, mutilated or damaged, a sum of Rs 100 will be charged to the landholder for issuance of the duplicate Pass Book. Tehsildar can revise the LPB suo moto in case of any change therein after giving an opportunity of being heard to landholder. Any revenue officer may direct the landholder to produce the LPB within 15 days of issuance of notice to him and the landholder will thereupon produce the LPB either personally or through authorized agent for making necessary entry.