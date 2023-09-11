Govt notifies transport arrangements for migratory tribal families

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) in collaboration with the J&K Road Transport Corporation (J&K RTC) and the respective district administration Monday notified arrangements for migration of pastoral tribal families from Kashmir to Jammu region with the onset of winter.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the migration of families would commence from mid-September from higher reaches and continue till November 2023.

The administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the transport service for tribal population during migration as one of the key deliverables, which was being monitored by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta regularly.

The Finance Department has also earmarked the required budget for this annual facility provided during summer and winter migration.

Every year the government deputes a fleet of trucks to ease the long-range migration through Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Mughal Road.

This year 150 trucks are being deployed to districts.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have notified nodal officers for facilitating migration and making associated arrangements.

Earlier, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shahid Choudhary reviewed the arrangement with Secretary Transport, G Prasanna Ramaswamy, DCs, RTC management and other allied departments.

The meeting was also attended by MD J&K RTC, Director, Tribal Affairs, Director, Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Secretary, Advisory Board and other officers.

Secretary, Transport Department, said that J&K RTC had conveyed its readiness to DCs and would provide the trucks as per the demand raised by the district administrations.

The DCs have also been authorised to hire trucks and light commercial vehicles at local level for hassle free and timely service.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Pulwama, Anantnag, Ramban, Udhampur, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch, and Rajouri would monitor the migration and put in place the required arrangements in coordination with J&K RTC, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department and local authorities.

Meanwhile, TRI J&K has been asked to notify and publicise helpline numbers on radio and all media for wider circulation, to be made available for real time grievance redress.

As per the 1st survey of transhumance conducted by the Department of Tribal Affairs under supervision of Secretary, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the department documented the world's largest transhumant population in J&K.