Govt notifies upto 125% enhancement in scholarship for tribal students

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department has notified enhancement in scholarship for tribal students pursuing higher studies in Government and recognised private institutions including Universities, Colleges and Schools.

In the first ever revision of scholarship amount since 2011-2012 the department has notified more than 100%-125% hike in each segment and also increased the number of courses to more than 350 from existing less than 50 courses. This is a major boost to ensure quality education for tribal students.