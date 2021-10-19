Govt opens up agriculture, horticulture, allied sector to all communities in J&K

The decision thus fulfils the long pending demands from the civil society seeking rights for sale-purchase of the agriculture land for investment in agriculture and allied activities. It is expected to assist in the revamping of the agriculture sector and aid economic growth to create employment in the primary sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has a substantial potential for agriculture and allied sectors which usually require land upto 80 kanal. The decision allows the Deputy Commissioners to permit sale of land upto 20 kanals for agriculture and allied activities, and upto 80 kanal in case of horticulture orchards. The entire process will be completed within 30 days of making an application to this effect.

The step will provide people from non-agriculturist class with the opportunity to acquire land for agriculture and allied activities and take up such activities as profession to systematically bring new investments in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors.