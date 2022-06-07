Govt orders hospitals to work on patients’ satisfaction

Srinagar: J&K Government has directed the hospitals in the UT to improve the services being provided to patients and work on their standing in the assessment over a mobile application of the Union Health Ministry.
In an circular issued today, the Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has said that the Patient Satisfaction Score has indicated that the score is very low on average for all the hospitals in J&K. “This has been viewed seriously by the higher authorities,” reads the Circular.
While speaking to Greater Kashmir, MK Dwivedi said that patient satisfaction was an important indicator of the level of facilities and services being extended to the people.
“I have directed the team to constantly monitor the performance and score of hospitals across the UT,” he said while adding that the highest standards were expected in the healthcare system of the UT.
“The Government is providing the hospitals with the best possible machinery and equipment. It is the administration of the hospitals that needs to ensure that patients get the best benefit out of the facilities,” he said. He said no laxity in healthcare standards of J&K would be tolerated.
He urged the people to download the Mera Aspataal app and rate their experiences in the hospitals they have visited.
The Circular has said that the Mera Aspataal App has been introduced and regular monthly feedback was being generated for hundreds of hospitals which is being monitored by the authorities.
“Therefore it is impressed upon all the HoDs and heads of the hospitals and healthcare institutions of J&K to ensure that the highest standards of services are provided to patients. The hospitals have been directed to improve their respective scores and reach a target of 90 for the coming months.
“Subsequently setting a target of 100” the circular reads, impressing that the instructions are followed in letter and spirit.