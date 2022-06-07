Govt orders hospitals to work on patients’ satisfaction

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, MK Dwivedi said that patient satisfaction was an important indicator of the level of facilities and services being extended to the people.

“I have directed the team to constantly monitor the performance and score of hospitals across the UT,” he said while adding that the highest standards were expected in the healthcare system of the UT.

“The Government is providing the hospitals with the best possible machinery and equipment. It is the administration of the hospitals that needs to ensure that patients get the best benefit out of the facilities,” he said. He said no laxity in healthcare standards of J&K would be tolerated.