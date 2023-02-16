Govt orders premature retirement of 2 officers

Jammu: The government Thursday ordered premature retirement of two officers of the Prison Department and Transport Department

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in its endeavour to make the administration more efficient and transparent, the exercise was conducted as part of regular process of scrutiny of records of employees, who cross age and service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.

“These officers conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct,” he said.

The spokesman said that of these retirees, the officer belonging to the Prison Department was found involved in wrongdoings while performing his duties during his service career and had remained ineffective in discharging the assigned duties and also had doubtful integrity.