Govt orders review of employees' performance under new rules

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a fresh review of its employees' performance for retirement after 22 years of service or 48 years of age under amendment provisions of J&K Civil Service Regulations.

The government in October last year amended Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations to enable it to retire an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age in the public interest.

Alongside the amendment, the J&K Finance Department had asked the administrative secretaries for carrying out a review of the respective employees' performance for implementation of the new rule.

However, a fresh circular issued by J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday said that the respective departments have not initiated any such review so far.

The Chief Secretary asked the administrative secretaries to initiate review of the employees' performance to be placed by the respective review committee for further recommendation to the General Administration Department, which shall place the cases before the competent authority.